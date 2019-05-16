Clutch Coffee Bar is located at 154 W Plaza Drive and 356 Williamson Road in Mooresville.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for those responsible after more than a dozen shots were fired outside an uptown bar overnight.
The shooting happened at 12:23 a.m. Thursday, May 16 outside Apostrophe Lounge located in the 1400 block of South Tryon Street.
At least two occupied vehicles were struck with gunfire, police said. Luckily, no one was hurt.
A mother who's fallen on hard times says she’s living in her own personal hell. First it was roaches, now she's dealing with a leaky roof which is causing additional issues around the home.
“That’s exactly what it is. Hell. Pure hell,” Holly Jones told FOX 46.
You might remember FOX 46 told you about this story back in April : Jones signed a lease about a month ago not knowing the house she's renting is infested with roaches.
A number of Hopewell High School students teamed up with FOX 46 to surprise their favorite teacher who is battling an incurable form of cancer.
Patrick Maholland, a senior English teacher at Hopewell, was recently diagnosed with mesothelioma -- an "aggressive cancer" with no cure.
Maholland is now receiving treatment, indefinitely, in his hometown of Philadelphia.