Fallen K-9 Officer Jordan Sheldon - Clutch Coffee Bar in Mooresville

- A coffee shop in Mooresville is getting results for the community by donating 100 percent of Wednesday's proceeds to the ongoing needs of the Mooresville Police Department K-9 units following the tragic untimely death of one of their K-9 officers, Jordan Sheldon.

Clutch Coffee Bar announced their charity event on Facebook, saying "Please join us tomorrow [Wednesday] to honor Officer Sheldon. We will be donating 100 percent of our proceeds to assist in the ongoing needs for the Mooresville PD K-9 units."

The coffee shop went on to say, "As many of you know, Officer Sheldon was incredibly passionate about his K-9 partner Ramon, and the entire program in general. He also had a retired K-9, Loki, at home. We are working closely with someone who knows the direct needs of the K-9 PD units, and we felt this would be a great way to honor Officer Sheldon."

Proceeds will help with essential items such as training, protection gear and more.

Clutch Coffee Bar is located at 154 W Plaza Drive and 356 Williamson Road in Mooresville.