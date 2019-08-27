< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mooresville musician to dedicate American Idol audition to fallen Police Officer Sheldon data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kayla Vega performs in Mooresville &ndash;&nbsp;Picture courtesy of Jo Vega and WSIC&nbsp;News" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Kayla Vega performs in Mooresville – Picture courtesy of Jo Vega and WSIC News</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425799664-425800986" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Posted Aug 27 2019 10:33AM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 10:46AM EDT class='dateline'>MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Mooresville musician Kayla Vega will dedicate her American Idol audition this weekend to her friend and fallen police officer Jordan Sheldon, <a href="https://www.wsicweb.com/wsicnews/mooresville-musician-to-dedicate-american-idol-audition-to-officer-sheldon/?fbclid=IwAR100RALBDlsxLnYTaEZwWaf_T9bgMP2-3WH6ljWOvtC1kulzQn1AGJzHuY">news partner WSIC</a> reports. </p><p>Sheldon was killed in the line of duty in May while conducting a traffic stop</p><p>"I told him I was going to audition for American Idol and he told me to never give-up on my dreams," says Vega. "I just want to do this for him because he was living his dream."</p><p>Following the suggestion of Jordan's brother Carson, Kayla will perform Queen's "Somebody to Love" at her audition Sunday.</p><p><strong>MORE ON FALLEN OFFICER JORDAN SHELDON: </strong></p><ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/father-slain-mooresville-officer-jordan-sheldon">Father of slain Mooresville police officer says son was 'born to be a cop'</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/homicide-investigation-completed-in-death-of-mooresville-k-9-officer-sheldon">Homicide investigation completed in death of Mooresville K-9 Officer Sheldon</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/more-than-8-000-raised-at-mooresville-coffee-shop-for-local-k-9-units">'We are absolutely speechless': More than $8K raised at Mooresville coffee shop for local K-9 Units</a></li> <li><a More Local News Stories

North Carolina prosecutor expands fight against youth vaping

Posted Aug 27 2019 10:48AM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 10:50AM EDT

North Carolina's top prosecutor says he's expanding efforts to halt e-cigarette marketing to teens by suing eight more manufacturers of vaping products.

Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, announced on Tuesday that he's filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies. The lawsuits allege they are marketing to young people with candy and dessert flavors, as well as social media ads. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/S_CDC%20INVESTIGATES%20VAPING_LUNG%20DISEASE%209A_00.00.31.19_1566390162606.png_7606529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/S_CDC%20INVESTIGATES%20VAPING_LUNG%20DISEASE%209A_00.00.31.19_1566390162606.png_7606529_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/S_CDC%20INVESTIGATES%20VAPING_LUNG%20DISEASE%209A_00.00.31.19_1566390162606.png_7606529_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/S_CDC%20INVESTIGATES%20VAPING_LUNG%20DISEASE%209A_00.00.31.19_1566390162606.png_7606529_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/21/S_CDC%20INVESTIGATES%20VAPING_LUNG%20DISEASE%209A_00.00.31.19_1566390162606.png_7606529_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. He's asking courts in the traditional tobacco-growing state to shut down marketing to underage people.

Stein previously announced in May he was suing the company that makes Juul, the dominant brand in the e-cigarette market. He’s asking courts in the traditional tobacco-growing state to shut down marketing to underage people.</p><p>Stein previously announced in May he was suing the company that makes Juul, the dominant brand in the e-cigarette market. He said Tuesday his office has been in discussions with Juul as the litigation proceeds.

14 hurt when bus carrying NC girls' volleyball team crashes

Posted Aug 27 2019 10:21AM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 10:28AM EDT

Fourteen people were injured when a bus carrying a high school girls' volleyball team plunged 30 feet (9 meters) down an embankment in North Carolina.

McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler says the bus crashed near Coxes Creek Mountain late Monday night. News outlets report the team was on its way back from a match.

Principal Dianna Bridges confirmed the bus was carrying students from the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy about 50 miles east of Asheville. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>14 hurt when bus carrying NC girls' volleyball team crashes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 10:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 10:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fourteen people were injured when a bus carrying a high school girls' volleyball team plunged 30 feet (9 meters) down an embankment in North Carolina.</p><p>McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler says the bus crashed near Coxes Creek Mountain late Monday night. News outlets report the team was on its way back from a match.</p><p>Principal Dianna Bridges confirmed the bus was carrying students from the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy about 50 miles east of Asheville. The school confirmed several players, two coaches and the driver were hurt.

Fort Mill mom arrested after son was dangling from roof of moving car

By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted Aug 27 2019 10:06AM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 10:12AM EDT

A mother in Fort Mill is facing charges accused of driving with her child on the roof of her car.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing the child dangling from the top of the vehicle. When officers stopped Tabitha Barrett they said she was in an altered mental state. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Mill mom arrested after son was dangling from roof of moving car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 10:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 10:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother in Fort Mill is facing charges accused of driving with her child on the roof of her car. </p><p>Neighbors called 911 after seeing the child dangling from the top of the vehicle. Most Recent

Mooresville musician to dedicate American Idol audition to fallen Police Officer Sheldon

14 hurt when bus carrying NC girls' volleyball team crashes

Fort Mill mom arrested after son was dangling from roof of moving car

Jilted wife wins $3.2M judgment against ex-husband, new girlfriend

Dad gives baby girl a spa pedicure in adorable viral video: 'It's our little bonding time' data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/WSIC_Mooresville%20musician%20dedicates%20AI%20audition%20to%20Sheldon_082719_1566916895840.jpg_7619411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kayla&#x20;Vega&#x20;performs&#x20;in&#x20;Mooresville&#x20;&#x26;ndash&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Picture&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Jo&#x20;Vega&#x20;and&#x20;WSIC&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mooresville musician to dedicate American Idol audition to fallen Police Officer Sheldon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/14-hurt-when-bus-carrying-nc-girls-volleyball-team-crashes-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>14 hurt when bus carrying NC girls' volleyball team crashes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fort-mill-mom-arrested-after-son-was-dangling-from-roof-of-moving-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Fort_Mill_mom_arrested_after_son_was_dan_0_7619285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Fort_Mill_mom_arrested_after_son_was_dan_0_7619285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Fort_Mill_mom_arrested_after_son_was_dan_0_7619285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Fort_Mill_mom_arrested_after_son_was_dan_0_7619285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Fort_Mill_mom_arrested_after_son_was_dan_0_7619285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Mill mom arrested after son was dangling from roof of moving car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jilted-wife-wins-32m-judgment-against-ex-husband-new-girlfriend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/09/1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.16_1510272662387_4501062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/09/1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.16_1510272662387_4501062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/09/1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.16_1510272662387_4501062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/09/1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.16_1510272662387_4501062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2017/11/09/1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.1.16_1510272662387_4501062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jilted wife wins $3.2M judgment against ex-husband, new girlfriend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/dad-gives-baby-girl-a-spa-pedicure-in-adorable-viral-video-it-s-our-little-bonding-time-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/27/Dad_bonds_with_daughter_over_pedicure_in_0_7619225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dad gives baby girl a spa pedicure in adorable viral video: 'It's our little bonding time'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 