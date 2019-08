- Mooresville musician Kayla Vega will dedicate her American Idol audition this weekend to her friend and fallen police officer Jordan Sheldon, news partner WSIC reports.

Sheldon was killed in the line of duty in May while conducting a traffic stop

"I told him I was going to audition for American Idol and he told me to never give-up on my dreams," says Vega. "I just want to do this for him because he was living his dream."

Following the suggestion of Jordan's brother Carson, Kayla will perform Queen's "Somebody to Love" at her audition Sunday.

