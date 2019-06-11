Emergency crews say Monday evening the boys decided to go swimming in the South Fork River during the height of flooding.
Even on a normal day, neighbors say the river is tough to navigate, but for some reason, high water draws a crowd, according to officials.
"Over the years, I have seen about four water rescues like this and usually when the water gets high like that people just want to try things out," neighbor Tim Rohm said.
The search will continue in full force on Wednesday with the use of drones, helicopters and dogs.
Members of the Gastonia search team that found Maddox Ritch’s body were honored at a ceremony Tuesday. The Civil Air Patrol Gastonia Composite Squadron were awarded the “find ribbon.”
The six-year-old’s body was discovered in a Gaston County creek in September in Rankin Lake Park . Some of the cadets who joined the exhaustive search were teenagers and their parents.
“It was very close and personal to all of us,” said 1st Lt. Carey Head. “It’s not often we participate in a search mission so close to home.”
A Cleveland County man who overdosed and died from opioid addiction saved another life by donating his organs and the recipient of his heart wrote a letter to the man's mother.
"My life is forever changed," Jonathan Ledbetter's mother Jane Ledbetter read from a note sent from the organ recipient.
The heart recipient, for now, is annonymous but is giving thanks to the Ledbetter Family.
A Hickory man is devastated after a tree came crashing into his home as storms rolled through the area this week.
It's a house that has been a part of Raymond Johnson’s life for the last forty years, and if you go right past the kitchen, you'll see why he can't live in it at the moment. What was a bedroom is now a pile of debris.
“I had all my family photographs, documents for my mother,” Johnson said.