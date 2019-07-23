< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419824420" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>TEGA CAY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The battle over a fallen officer memorial is just heating up as the City of Tega Cay continues to modify the memorial, just as some upset residents are getting ready to take their battle to city council.</p> <p>Within the last 24 hours someone from the city came back out to the memorial at the police station and added more plaster, covering the word “lord”.</p> <p>Tega Cay is a small city in South Carolina made up of about 7,500 residents. The city is making <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-lord-removed-from-new-tega-cay-police-memorial">national headlines</a> in front of millions, even appearing on FOX & Friends Tuesday morning, because of the modifications made to the fallen officer memorial.</p> <p>One of the first complaints about the use of the word “lord” was made on July 15.</p> <p>“Any family members, friends and colleagues are not going to like what I have to say this evening,” said resident, Dann Dunn, during a July 15 Tega Cay city council meeting.</p> <p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/-lord-removed-from-new-tega-cay-police-memorial" target="_blank">'LORD' REMOVED FROM NEW TEGA CAY POLICE MEMORIAL</a></strong></p> <p>Dunn told city council members he supports the memorial, he supports police officers, and he even believes in the Lord, but he doesn’t believe God and government should go hand in hand.</p> <p>“The Tega Cay Police Station is not the place for a religious memento,” said Dunn.</p> <p>Dunn says his worry was the use of the word “lord” could open up the city to a lawsuit, which in turn could waste tax dollars.</p> <p>Following even more complaints, the city manager says the city attorney agreed to err on the side of caution and remove the word “lord” from the memorial.</p> <p>“Hopefully folks understand why it was there. Hopefully folks understand why it has been removed. The text,” said Tega Cay City Manager, Charlier Funderburk.</p> <p>By Tuesday, the text in question was filled in with even more plaster, which was upsetting to the local women’s group who donated the original memorial. No one from that women’s group was available to speak on camera with FOX 46 Charlotte.</p> <p>FOX 46 has learned some residents are starting a petition to bring to city council members because the word “lord” was removed. A prayer gathering is scheduled for Saturday for those who supported the original memorial. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/public-cord-blood-bank-donations-continue-to-rise" >
<h3>Public cord blood bank donations continue to rise</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/monroe-family-given-van-for-daughter-with-special-needs" >
<h3>Monroe family given van for daughter with special needs</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nc-farmers-police-spar-over-smokable-hemp-ban" >
<h3>NC farmers, police spar over smokable hemp ban</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/huntersville-firefighters-rescue-hawk-stuck-in-tree" >
<h3>Huntersville firefighters rescue hawk stuck in tree</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/crook-breaks-into-cupcake-shop-wearing-ankle-monitor-doesn-t-get-away-with-any-dough" >
<h3>Crook breaks into cupcake shop wearing ankle monitor; doesn't get away with any dough</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> CMS teachers take gun training course ahead of school year

Some CMS teachers who've never picked up a gun before say this school year they're going to be ready for anything. That's why they signed up for gun training. 

Wednesday night, in a field in Mooresville, teachers had an educational experience for themselves, learning and using firearms. They're getting prepared for the upcoming school year, but are hoping this training is never needed.

"We have developed a society where school shootings happen all the time. Teachers need to be ready for it, inside a school and out," firearms trainer Jerry Gouge says. That's why they signed up for gun training. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMS teachers take gun training course ahead of school year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 01:07AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 01:25AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some CMS teachers who've never picked up a gun before say this school year they're going to be ready for anything. That's why they signed up for gun training. </p><p>Wednesday night, in a field in Mooresville, teachers had an educational experience for themselves, learning and using firearms. They're getting prepared for the upcoming school year, but are hoping this training is never needed.</p><p>"We have developed a society where school shootings happen all the time. Public cord blood bank donations continue to rise

By Ann Wyatt Little, FOX 46 Charlotte

Life-saving donations of cord blood are on the rise.

"It's your child's first good deed," said Dr. Ryan Brown with Atrium Health. 

Nearly seven years ago, Brown and a team at Atrium Health NorthEast helped launch a cord blood donor program in conjunction with the Carolinas Cord Blood Bank. The CCBB in Durham serves the region as a resource for cord blood donations and Atrium is one of the largest collectors. Monroe family given van for daughter with special needs

By Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte

All Things Possible Medical Fundraising put on a heartwarming surprise for a Monroe family in need.

"They think they're coming to sign some papers that I forgot to have them sign," said Lisa Sexton, All Things Possible Executive Director.

In the parking lot of the Promenade at Carolina Reserve in Indian Land, the Alanis family showed up right on time. Their youngest daughter, Kayla, was a victim of shaken baby syndrome while in the care of her babysitter at just three months old. 75 percent of her brain was damaged; she has minimal motor function, is blind and sleeps most of the time, but there's no doubt she's loved fiercely. Their youngest daughter, Kayla, was a victim of shaken baby syndrome while in the care of her babysitter at just three months old. 75 percent of her brain was damaged; she has minimal motor function, is blind and sleeps most of the time, but there’s no doubt she’s loved fiercely.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content featured-module">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-teachers-take-gun-training-course-ahead-of-school-year">
<h3>CMS teachers take gun training course ahead of school year</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/public-cord-blood-bank-donations-continue-to-rise">
<h3>Public cord blood bank donations continue to rise</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/monroe-family-given-van-for-daughter-with-special-needs">
<h3>Monroe family given van for daughter with special needs</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/huntersville-firefighters-rescue-hawk-stuck-in-tree">
<h3>Huntersville firefighters rescue hawk stuck in tree</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CMS_teachers_take_gun_training_course_ah_0_20190725051745"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMS teachers take gun training course ahead of school year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/public-cord-blood-bank-donations-continue-to-rise"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Public_cord_blood_bank_donations_continu_0_7546514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Public_cord_blood_bank_donations_continu_0_20190725000901"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Public cord blood bank donations continue to rise</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/monroe-family-given-van-for-daughter-with-special-needs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Monroe_family_in_need_gifted_van_for_dau_0_7547313_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Monroe_family_in_need_gifted_van_for_dau_0_20190725033440"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Monroe family given van for daughter with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/huntersville-firefighters-rescue-hawk-stuck-in-tree"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/24/Huntersville_firefighters_rescue_hawk_st_0_7547273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Huntersville_firefighters_rescue_hawk_st_0_20190725031546"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Huntersville firefighters rescue hawk stuck in tree</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary 