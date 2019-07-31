< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. More than 2 dozen cars, homes damaged in BB gun shooting spree fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=More than 2 dozen cars, homes damaged in BB gun shooting spree&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/more-than-2-dozen-cars-homes-damaged-in-bb-gun-shooting-spree" data-title="More than 2 dozen cars, homes damaged in BB gun shooting spree" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/more-than-2-dozen-cars-homes-damaged-in-bb-gun-shooting-spree" addthis:title="More than 2 dozen cars, homes damaged in BB gun shooting spree"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421491582.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421491582");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421491582_421438223_180002"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421491582_421438223_180002";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421438223","video":"589980","title":"Thousands%20of%20dollars%20in%20damage%20after%20Monroe%20BB%20gun%20shooting","caption":"Police%20are%20searching%20for%20suspects%20who%20fired%20a%20high-powered%20BB%20gun%20into%20homes%20and%20cars%20in%20Monroe.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FThousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Mon_0_7563417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F31%2FThousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Monroe_BB_g_589980_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659217749%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dszn9ov8k-h0wbH4yeraeSGI6LOE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmore-than-2-dozen-cars-homes-damaged-in-bb-gun-shooting-spree"}},"createDate":"Jul 31 2019 05:49PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421491582_421438223_180002",video:"589980",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/31/Thousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Mon_0_7563417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520are%2520searching%2520for%2520suspects%2520who%2520fired%2520a%2520high-powered%2520BB%2520gun%2520into%2520homes%2520and%2520cars%2520in%2520Monroe.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/31/Thousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Monroe_BB_g_589980_1800.mp4?Expires=1659217749&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=szn9ov8k-h0wbH4yeraeSGI6LOE",eventLabel:"Thousands%20of%20dollars%20in%20damage%20after%20Monroe%20BB%20gun%20shooting-421438223",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmore-than-2-dozen-cars-homes-damaged-in-bb-gun-shooting-spree"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 46 Web Staff, Jenyne Donaldson, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 31 2019 08:08PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 31 2019 05:49PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421491582-421438208"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/31/Thousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Mon_0_7563417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/31/Thousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Mon_0_7563417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/31/Thousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Mon_0_7563417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/31/Thousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Mon_0_7563417_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/31/Thousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Mon_0_7563417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421491582-421438208" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/31/Thousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Mon_0_7563417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/31/Thousands_of_dollars_in_damage_after_Mon_0_7563417_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Neighbors in a Monroe community are furious after waking up to find their homes and cars shot into.</p><p>Nearly 30 people are left cleaning up the damage and footing the bill from that drive-by shooting spree along Dairywood Lane. A stack of police reports piled up after the incidents.</p><p>Police believe the same suspects are responsible for each one of them. Each one appears random, and in each case, a BB gun was used.</p><p>"They blew out the back glass with a BB, which is weird because everyone else had like a hole but the whole back glass shattered so we got to sweep that up at three in the morning," neighbor Christopher Erickson said. </p><p>More than two dozen homes and cars in Monroe were vandalized in the shootings. Police say the suspects were using a high powered BB gun.</p><p>"We saw from Facebook all of our neighbors had posted that there was a black F-150 truck that came through with some teenagers with a BB gun. A ton of damage had been done on our street, that's when we came out and we saw our window had been shot," Kelley Haynes, another victim, told FOX 46.</p><p>Haynes didn't hear the shots but heard her glass window crack. </p><p>"Well I didn't know because obviously it was a BB gun so you didn't her a gunshot, so I thought maybe it was a rock that came up and hit, but you can see the BB inside," Haynes said.</p><p>Wanda Brown says it's the second time her car was shot into and was glad no one was injured. </p><p>"It's terrible because I don't mess with nobody in the neighborhood. We keep to ourselves and then come out and see this and it's like, I think it's some kids that are bored because schools out," Brown said. </p><p>Glass still litters the ground outside many houses. Victims say the suspects should be forced to pay the tens of thousands of dollars in damages they left behind. </p><p>"Quit. You're costing people money they really don't have. You know it's really hard, especially in these days and times," said Brown. </p><p>The suspects could be facing felony charges depending on the total amount of damages. 