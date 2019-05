- More than $8,000 was raised at a Mooresville coffee shop on Wednesday for the ongoing needs of the Mooresville Police Department K-9 units in honor of their fallen brother, Jordan Sheldon.

Clutch Coffee Bar announced this week that 100 percent of Wednesday's proceeds would be going towards the police department's K-9 units during their charity event to honor Officer Sheldon.

"We are absolutely speechless. The support yesterday [Wednesday] was unprecedented, and we are eternally grateful," Clutch Coffee shared on Facebook. "In addition to buying drinks, y’all purchased over $500 in gift cards to be left for first responders to use in the future. Total donations to the K-9 unit will be $8,145."

The thousands raised will help with essential items such as training, protection gear and more.

"The sense of community that was displayed yesterday [ Wednesday] was truly remarkable, and we are all MOORESVILLE STRONG. This one’s for you, Officer Sheldon," the coffee shop shared.

