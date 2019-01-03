Mother, daughter okay after carjacking outside Matthews Orthodontist office

- As a mother and daughter were getting out of their car, heading to an orthodontist appointment, Matthews Police say a man came up to their car screaming, and stole their SUV.

The suspect, Stephen Taylor, from Wilmington, N.C. is in jail in Union County charged with drunk driving. Matthews police are in the process of filing an arrest warrant and plan to charge him with common law robbery and theft by motor vehicle.

“It happens in an instant and be as prepared as you can be, you never know,” said Neil Kornhauser, who works nearby. He says the parking lot is usually full come 9 a.m. when the carjacking happened outside Starr and Dickens Orthodontics on Matthews Township Parkway.

“He came up and demanded her car and she was able to get her child out,” said Officer Timothy Aycock from Matthews Police Department. Police notified law enforcement in the area to be on the look-out for the 2005 Gold Honda CRV. Within the hour state troopers and Union County Deputies found the family car on the side of US 74 near Morgan Mill Road. “They pulled over just to see. They didn’t know if it was a broken down car.”

“If I was still in my car I’d probably pull the door shut, blare the horn, something,” said Kornhauser. “That would be my biggest concern, getting my family out of the car.”

Police urge everyone to keep an eye out: “No matter where you are at, what time of day or night you always have to be looking around best you can.”