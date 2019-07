A mother is grieving after her daughter and son were shot and killed in separate Charlotte-area crimes.

A vigil was held on Wednesday for Khira McKinley (23) who was found shot and killed inside a vehicle off Oakwinds Court in north Charlotte on July 4.

McKinley's brother, Kenneth Armstrong (22) was shot and killed at a neighborhood pool in Matthews (Callaway Plantation Community) on June 19.

CMPD does not believe the two shootings are connected, according to family members.

"This type of loss, no one can prepare for," aunt Rebecca White said at the vigil. "No parent should lose two children within two weeks or each other. We need prayers, we need support from the community, anything."

No arrests have been made in McKinley's death.

Tadaran Jaquan McDonald (21) was charged with murder in the death of Armstrong, according to police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call CMPD's Crimestoppers.