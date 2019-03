Photo: Rock Hill Police Department Photo: Rock Hill Police Department

- The mother of a 16-year-old boy who is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting has been charged with obstruction of justice, according to Rock Hill Police.

Nikkiyah Latrice Alston was taken into custody this week. Public Information Officer Mark Bollinger said Latrice intentionally misled police in an effort to keep officers from seizing crucial evidence.

Sam Robinson, 16, is accused of shooting and killing two people along Chestnut Street and South Jones Avenue. The victims were found dead inside a vehicle.

Robinson was taken into custody at home in Charlotte and will be charged as an adult.