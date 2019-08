- A crash between a motorcycle and a City Cab taxi caused significant delays during the morning commute in Huntersville Friday.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. on Sam Furr Road. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Sam Furr Road between Old Statesville Road and Statesville Road was closed in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since been reopened.