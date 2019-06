- A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Huntersville, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on McCoy Road. Huntersville Police tell FOX 46 that crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. Two people were initially transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities on scene tell FOX 46 that the operator of the motorcycle died on the way to the hospital.

The area was shut down between Stratton Farm Road and McCoy Road. The road was closed Wednesday morning while Huntersville Traffic Safety Section investigated, police said.

The road reopened around 9:11 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of this fatal wreck remains under investigation, police said.