- CMPD responded to multiple, unrelated overnight shootings that left a woman and a man with gunshot wounds and possible life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The first call came in shortly before 2 a.m. at Piper Avenue and North Tryon in the Fourth Ward. A female victim was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Novant Main with possible life-threatening injuries. Detectives learned that two men who knew each other got into an argument and one shot at the other but hit a female. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The second call came in about a shooting victim at 3800 Marvin Road outside a residential area. Detectives were told a car drove by and shot at a group for an unknown reason, and one man was shot in the foot. He was taken to Novant Presbyterian with minor injuries suffered.

Both of these are ongoing investigations.