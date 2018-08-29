Dump truck hits bridge, shuts down part of I-77 north in Charlotte

Several wrecks have traffic backed up on I-77 north. Credit: WJZY

- Several wrecks have shut down part of Interstate 77 northbound Wednesday morning in Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire says there is an overturned tractor trailer in addition to multiple vehicle accidents on the roadway. Reports indicate a dump truck struck a bridge on I-77 northbound near I-85.

All lanes of I-77 north at Laselle Street Exit 13 are closed. Traffic in the southbound lanes is also being impacted. Watch live:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking drivers to avoid I-77 north and I-85 for the next several hours. Drivers are advised to use Brookshire Boulevard to I-85 or Statesville Ave as alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 46 for updates.