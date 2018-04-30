Murder suspect on the run in Union County

- The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they believe shot four people over the weekend, killing one.

Torey Brooks is wanted for murder and several other charges. Deputies went to the Masseys Street extension in Monroe and found the victim, David Duncan, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Around the time of the reported shooting, three other people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Two of the victims were treated and released, while another remains in critical but stable condition.

