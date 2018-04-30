Murder suspect on the run in Union County

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Apr 30 2018 07:29AM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 30 2018 06:59AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30 2018 07:52AM EDT

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - The Union County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they believe shot four people over the weekend, killing one. 

Torey Brooks is wanted for murder and several other charges. Deputies went to the Masseys Street extension in Monroe and found the victim, David Duncan, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. 

Around the time of the reported shooting, three other people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, deputies said. 

Two of the victims were treated and released, while another remains in critical but stable condition. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

