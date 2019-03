- NASA astronaut and NC State grad Christina Koch is about to embark on her very first space flight.

The North Carolina State University graduate will aboard a Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday, March 14 for a mission to the International Space Station.

Koch will serve with the crew for about six months as a flight engineer for Expedition 59 and 60. She was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2013 where she completed astronaut candidate training in July 2015.

Koch, a native of Michigan, graduated from NCSU with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Physics and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering.

