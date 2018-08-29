NASCAR driver surprises kids at school with VIP experience

- A Charlotte man is getting results for a deserving family in our community by passing on a once in a lifetime NASCAR experience to a single mother and her five children.

NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier burst into a class at Reid Park Academy in Charlotte Wednesday morning to surprise three of the youngest family members.

"Especially with young kids you're not sure what their reaction is going to be. Sometimes reserved because they are too shy, but sometimes too excited," said Allgaier.

But what kid wouldn't be excited at the opportunity for a NASCAR VIP experience?

"That's a cool experience actually, knowing their background and some of the hardships they have endured in their lifetime," said Allgaier.

Wednesday morning the three boys were smiling ear-to-ear with their new NASCAR pal, but things haven't always been that way.

Their mother, Tangela Allen, is a single mom of five who works 50 hours a week to keep the family afloat. They've fallen on hard times in the past.

With help from the West Boulevard Ministry, the Allen family is walking through life together.

"Tangela is a superstar in my mind. She is humble, she's honest, she's accountable," said founder of West Boulevard Ministry, Bart Noonan.

Noonan started his ministry 10 years ago after turning his life around. He was awarded VIP tickets to this weekend's NASCAR race after being selected by Nextdoor as one of Charlotte's good neighbors.

"It made huge sense to reach out to Bart and honor him as a shining example in his community," said Parisa Safarzadeh from NextDoor.

Like a good neighbor, instead of keeping the tickets for himself, Noonan surprised each boy at school with their VIP experience. It will take place this weekend in Darlington, SC.

"It was just a natural fit, they are family. So this was easy. It was real easy," said Noonan.

A memorable weekend is around the corner for a man getting results for others in our community.