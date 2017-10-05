NASCAR fans keeping an eye to the sky this weekend

- Thousands of NASCAR fans are expected at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Bank Of American 500. Many of them arrived Thursday evening and say they are already keeping an eye to the sky ahead of the green flag on Sunday.

The talk within the campgrounds inside and outside the speedway was the weather. Fans say they are prepared for an extra long weekend, similar to last years Bank of America 500 which was delayed due to rain from Hurricane Matthew.

No matter the weather, fans were eager Thursday to cheer on their favorite driver.

"As long as they are on the track we will be there," said one fan who traveled all the way from Ontario, Canada.

Some were parking their weekend home at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the first time.

"Well the weather is gorgeous," said Randy Whalen from Michigan.

The talk among Randy and his friends was if the blue skies would stick around through Sunday.

"I know there is a tropical storm moving up and we will see. Maybe it will take a different path and we will have a little luck of the irish on us because we need that for Sunday and we get a race in," said Whalen.

500 miles of racing is scheduled for Sunday. As NASCAR fans know, even the lightest and fastest shower can bring on track action to a stand still.



Just last year, campers say they were forced inside for hours as rain from Hurricane Matthew moved over the speedway.

"Last year we actually sat in the camper we played dice and we actually have been doing that a lot today. We play cards and just kinda hang out," said Kim Schuler from Michigan.

Fans remained hopeful any backup plans won't be needed this weekend, although meterologists may say otherwise.

"I hope they are wrong," shouted one fan.



The green flag for Sunday's Bank of America 500 is scheduled for around 2:00 p.m. NASCAR can move up the start time slightly if rain is on the way.



NASCAR officials say as always, the goal is to get all 500 miles of racing in on Sunday.