- Over a span of one month Charlotte hosted three major basketball events anchored by NBA All-Star Weekend that generated significant revenue for the city, newly released data shows.

The QC saw $167 million in economic impact between NBA All-Star Weekend, the New York Life ACC Tournament, and the CIAA Tournament.

NBA All-Star weekend, the largest single sporting ever held by the city, had an $87.7 million economic impact. $48.7 million was generated from direct spending, $26.8 million is attributed to visitor purchases and $21.9 million to organizational purchases by the NBA and various media outlets.

“These figures underscore the value of the visitor economy,” said Tom Murray, CEO of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

“We rose to the occasion and delivered exceptional experiences not only for our customers, but for our community as well.”

An estimated $4.67 million was generated in state and local taxes on food and beverage during the NBA event.

The game was aired in 215 countries and 49 languages.

The CIAA Basketball Tournament saw a $43.7 million economic impact while the ACC Tournament saw a $35.6 million impact.

76,000 spectators visited the Queen City for the CIAA and more than 30,000 hotel rooms were booked for the ACC.

