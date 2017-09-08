NC Air National Guard helps transfer patients from Florida to Alabama

- The 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron of the North Carolina Air National Guard recently assisted in the evacuation of medical patients in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The squadron worked hand in hand with medical first responders from the Gadsden Alabama Fire Department to successfully transfer eleven patients.

The patients were transferred from the Lower Keys Medical Center in Florida to the Gadsden Alabama Regional Medical Center.

To watch video of their operation, mobile users click here.