NC authorities cancel search for missing 1-year-old

- UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been cancelled.

-----

Authorities are searching for a missing one-year-old boy from Haywood County.

Jonathan Lee Vaughan is believed to be with 26-year-old Brittany Nicole Sanford. She was last seen at 825 Russ Ave, a McDonald's restaurant in Waynesville, NC.

Vaughan is a white male, about 2'2" weighing 30 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. Sanford is a white female, 5'7" weighing 130 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Their direction of travel is unknown, but authorities say they are in a white 2015 Lexus RX350 with the NC license tag EFN7785.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6600.