- A proposed bill would eliminate ABC stores and allow other locations to start selling liquor in North Carolina.

House Bill 971 would let grocery stores and other retailers to begin selling liquor, tripling the number of places liquor is sold across the state.

The bill would also change the way liquor is taxed, changing the cost of happy hour. It would make cheap liquor a little more expensive and high-end liquor cost a little less.

Lawmakers do not expect the bill to pass this legislative session.