- The North Carolina Elections Conference is underway Monday. Members of the election board will tackle several different decisions connected to the upcoming 2020 election.

One very important issue is the vendor and systems that they will certify to use across the state which will impact every voter heading to cast their ballot.

According to multiple media outlets, board members have already sat through an hours-long worth presentation about options ahead of the big vote on Monday.

Three vendors and their systems are asking to be certified, giving election officials options.

One factor weighing in on their decision -- potential concerns about Russia's efforts to impact voting outcomes. Election officials want to go with vendors and systems that are the most reliable.

The election board, made up of five individuals, are expected to vote Monday at 7 p.m. in Cary.