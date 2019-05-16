< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story407273687" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="407273687" data-article-version="1.0">NC couple charged with child abuse, neglect after marijuana grow operation found in home</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/nc-couple-charged-with-child-abuse-neglect-after-marijuana-grow-operation-found-in-home" addthis:title="NC couple charged with child abuse, neglect after marijuana grow operation found in home"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-407273687.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-407273687");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407273687-407281831"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/ICSO_couple%20arrested%20for%20child%20abuse_051619_1558028063736.jpg_7276160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/ICSO_couple%20arrested%20for%20child%20abuse_051619_1558028063736.jpg_7276160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/ICSO_couple%20arrested%20for%20child%20abuse_051619_1558028063736.jpg_7276160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/ICSO_couple%20arrested%20for%20child%20abuse_051619_1558028063736.jpg_7276160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/ICSO_couple%20arrested%20for%20child%20abuse_051619_1558028063736.jpg_7276160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jamie Hill (left) Joseph Perrigan (right) Iredell County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jamie Hill (left) Joseph Perrigan (right) Iredell County Sheriff's Office </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407273687-407281831" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/ICSO_couple%20arrested%20for%20child%20abuse_051619_1558028063736.jpg_7276160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/ICSO_couple%20arrested%20for%20child%20abuse_051619_1558028063736.jpg_7276160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/16/ICSO_couple%20arrested%20for%20child%20abuse_051619_1558028063736.jpg_7276160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407273687" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A pair from Troutman are facing multiple charges including child abuse and neglect after deputies said they discovered a 'marijuana grow operation' inside their home. </p><p>Jamie Dawn Hill, 29, and Joseph Watson Perrigan, 36, of Troutman, have been charged with four counts of misdemeanor child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile by neglect. </p><p>Deputies responded to a home located along Pilch Road on Thursday, May 2 to investigate a complaint which had been received from multiple concerned citizens. </p><p>After obtaining a search warrant for the home, deputies discovered a 'marijuana growing operation' inside a room at the home. Numerous additional paraphernalia items and contraband were also found.</p><p>Two small children, 3 months and 1.5 years old, were home during the search. The Department of Social Services took custody of them for their safety and wellbeing, deputies said. </p><p>Hill was taken into custody and charged with felony manufacturing marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling place to sell or use controlled substances among other charges. Perrigan is facing similar drug charges. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/vehicle-crashed-into-sigmon-s-grill-in-conover-multiple-injuries" title="Vehicle crashes into Sigmon's Grill in Conover, multiple injuries" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Vehicle crashes into Sigmon's Grill in Conover, multiple injuries</h4> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/03/28/CMPD_Police%20lights_Generic_1553811166146.JPG_6957355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vehicle crashes into Sigmon's Grill in Conover, multiple injuries</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A car crashed into a building injuring multiple people including a boy in a wheelchair on Saturday, according to authorities.</p><p>Around Noon Saturday officers responded to calls about a vehicle that crashed into Sigmon's Grill on Highway 16 North. Two individuals were airlifted to the hospital.</p><p>Reports indicated a van was involved in the crash. The boy in the wheelchair had exited the van before it crashed. The driver, a female, was the only person in the van.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-killed-outside-east-blvd-gas-station-in-dilworth" title="Deadly stabbing outside East Blvd. gas station in Dilworth" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man was found dead of apparent stab wounds outside the Shell gas station on East Boulevard in dilworth, police say. (Google Maps)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deadly stabbing outside East Blvd. gas station in Dilworth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 18 2019 09:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 18 2019 10:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with multiple stab wounds at a Shell gas station at the cross section of East and South Boulevards in Dilworth, police say.</p><p>Andrew Allen, 32, was found dead and Richard Grier, 55 has been taken into custody and charged with Allen's murder.</p><p>Just before 2 a.m. Saturday officers responded to calls about an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man with multiple stab wounds laying in the parking lot of the shell gas station at the cross section of East and South Boulevards.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-seriously-injured-in-north-charlotte-shooting" title="1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/shooting1_1558148820644_7286825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/shooting1_1558148820644_7286825_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/shooting1_1558148820644_7286825_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/shooting1_1558148820644_7286825_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/shooting1_1558148820644_7286825_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 seriously injured in north Charlotte shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was seriously injured in a north Charlotte shooting. </p><p>Around 7:35 pm, officers responded were called to the 500 block of Collins-Aikman Drive for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. </p><p>One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by Medic. No arrests have been made at this time, police say. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/allergy-meds-and-sun-screen-for-saturday-with-hot-temps-glaring-sun"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_20190518144245"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Allergy meds and sun screen for Saturday with hot temps, glaring sun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-firefighters-now-strapping-up-with-bulletproof-vests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Charlotte_firefighters_now_strapping_up__0_7285919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charlotte_firefighters_now_strapping_up__0_20190518023302"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Charlotte firefighters now strapping up with bulletproof vests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-accused-of-exposing-self-to-women-girls-across-charlotte-in-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/Man_accused_of_exposing_self_to_children_0_7284608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_accused_of_exposing_self_to_children_0_20190517213521"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused of exposing self to women, girls across Charlotte in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uncc-shooting-victim-undergoes-final-surgery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/17/UNCC_shooting_victim_Drew_Pescaro_underg_0_7284710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="UNCC_shooting_victim_Drew_Pescaro_underg_0_20190517214756"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>UNC Charlotte shooting victim undergoes final surgery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story featured hide-story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arnold-schwarzenegger-assaulted-during-event-in-south-africa-1" >
<h3>Arnold Schwarzenegger blindsided, dropkicked in the back during sporting event in South Africa</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jose-andres-offers-job-to-cafeteria-worker-fired-for-giving-a-meal-to-a-child" >
<h3>Jose Andres offers job to cafeteria worker fired for giving a meal to a child</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/allergy-meds-and-sun-screen-for-saturday-with-hot-temps-glaring-sun" >
<h3>Allergy meds and sun screen for Saturday with hot temps, glaring sun</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/house-approves-sweeping-bill-to-expand-gay-rights" >
<h3>House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights</h3>
</a>
</li>
<li class="story">
<a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-killed-outside-east-blvd-gas-station-in-dilworth" >
<h3>Deadly stabbing outside East Blvd. gas station in Dilworth</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div> https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/03/Still1003_00000_1507063228889_4276231_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;California&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Arnold&#x20;Schwarzenegger&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;rally&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Arnold Schwarzenegger blindsided, dropkicked in the back during sporting event in South Africa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jose-andres-offers-job-to-cafeteria-worker-fired-for-giving-a-meal-to-a-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/11/12/JoseAndres-cropped_1542041700183_6390228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chef&#x20;Jose&#x20;Andres&#x20;speaks&#x20;after&#x20;receiving&#x20;the&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x20;Food&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Wine&#x20;Festival&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Chef&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Year&#x20;award&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x20;Food&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Wine&#x20;Festival&#x20;at&#x20;Bazaar&#x20;Meat&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bryan&#x20;Steffy&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Barcelona&#x20;Enterprises&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jose Andres offers job to cafeteria worker fired for giving a meal to a child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/allergy-meds-and-sun-screen-for-saturday-with-hot-temps-glaring-sun" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/Saturday_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Foreca_0_7287224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Allergy meds and sun screen for Saturday with hot temps, glaring sun</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/house-approves-sweeping-bill-to-expand-gay-rights" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/30/lgbtq_gay_pride_flag_generic_01_samantha_madera_city_of_philadelphia_1546202891981_6573021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Samantha&#x20;Madera&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Philadelphia&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-killed-outside-east-blvd-gas-station-in-dilworth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/18/googlemaps_1558186486388_7287184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;dead&#x20;of&#x20;apparent&#x20;stab&#x20;wounds&#x20;outside&#x20;the&#x20;Shell&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x20;on&#x20;East&#x20;Boulevard&#x20;in&#x20;dilworth&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Google&#x20;Maps&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 