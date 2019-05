- A pair from Troutman are facing multiple charges including child abuse and neglect after deputies said they discovered a 'marijuana grow operation' inside their home.

Jamie Dawn Hill, 29, and Joseph Watson Perrigan, 36, of Troutman, have been charged with four counts of misdemeanor child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile by neglect.

Deputies responded to a home located along Pilch Road on Thursday, May 2 to investigate a complaint which had been received from multiple concerned citizens.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, deputies discovered a 'marijuana growing operation' inside a room at the home. Numerous additional paraphernalia items and contraband were also found.

Two small children, 3 months and 1.5 years old, were home during the search. The Department of Social Services took custody of them for their safety and wellbeing, deputies said.

Hill was taken into custody and charged with felony manufacturing marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling place to sell or use controlled substances among other charges. Perrigan is facing similar drug charges. On Tuesday, May 14, after receiving conformation the children were exposed to several different illegal narcotics, detectives filed additional abuse charges.

Both are currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center.