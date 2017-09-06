NC declares State of Emergency ahead of Irma

- Governor Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency for North Carolina effective 8 a.m. Thursday morning to help prepare for a possible strike early next week from Hurricane Irma. App users click here.

While North Carolina is still five days away from feeling any effect from Irma, Gov. Cooper said during a press conference Wednesday that it was not too soon to prepare.

"Irma is a strong storm. Wherever you live, you need to take this seriously and start preparing for impacts," the governor said.

Irma is expected to remain a category 5 hurricane until it slides between the Bahamas and Cuba, the interaction with the islands will cause It to weaken to a category 4. As of now, Irma is expected to turn right and head north into the bottom of Florida near Miami as a category 4. Past this point the track becomes a little less confident, but most models continue to bring it north along the east coast of Florida. The impact will be felt in Florida over the weekend.

South Carolina declares State of Emergency ahead of Irma

"Our state is preparing, coordinating with FEMA, local partners, surrounding states to get ready for Irma. We ask you to get ready, update emergency kits, and stay informed on the latest."

The latest track has Irma sliding back into the Atlantic just off the Florida coast Monday morning. Some of the models have Irma coming on shore in southern SC and others take it farther north & east into southern NC. The GFS and Euro are both going with a GA/SC border landfall. The NHC is buying into this thought as well keeping it a major hurricane just off the GA coast.

"There's a lot we don't know, but we do know that it's time for North Carolinians to get ready."

