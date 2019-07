- A Gaston County Sheriff's detention officer has been arrested in Lowell Friday after authorities said he broke a man's jaw and split his mouth and tongue open.

Trevor O'Neal Adams, 27, posted $50,000 bond shortly after being booked into the Gaston County Jail on a felony assault causing serious bodily injury charge.

Adams, who works inside the Gaston County jail, has been suspended, Sheriff Alan Cloninger confirms. He said the suspension will likely be without pay, and that his office's internal affairs department is investigating.

No details were released about the person Adams allegedly assaulted or where the incident occurred, other than it happened at a party in Lowell. Lowell Police made the arrest.

Adams was hired at the Sheriff's Office in September 2014.