- Two months ago FOX 46 reporting led to a bill being introduced in Congress that would give soldiers the right to sue the government for medical malpractice. Now, the President of the United States is weighing in.

President Trump's Wednesday night speech fired up a raucous crowd in Greenville, but sitting quietly in the stand in a black suit was Sergeant First Class Richard Stayskal.

The Purple Heart Green Beret wasn't there for a political show. He's on a mission to change the law.

"Rudy Giuliani reached out to the president personally and informed him of who I was and my situation and that we would be here today," Stayskal said.

His situation has gained national attention following a FOX 46 investigation that began last November.

Records show in 2017 doctors at Fort Bragg misdiagnosed his lung cancer as pneumonia. That lack of treatment caused his cancer to spread. It's now stage four terminal.

Under a 1950 supreme court ruling called the Feres Doctrine, active duty soldiers are unable to sue the government for medical malpractice concerning non-combat related injuries.

Stayskal is fighting to change that. His efforts resulted in a bipartisan bill that just passed the House. It now goes to the Senate.

On Wednesday, Stayskal was invited to share his story and talk about his bill with President Trump.

"He said he'd definitely look into it…As I was walking out he asked me what my prognosis was and I told him I was stage four…terminally ill, and he dropped his head a little like he had some empathy and just shook his head and looks up at me and is like ‘don't give up it's never too late.' Definitely good words of encouragement to hear from the President, you know?"

Stayskal and his family also meeting for the second time this year with Vice President Mike Pence, who he says also expressed interest in his bill.

"It made everything we've been doing worth it," Stayskal said.

He says he's using the time he has left to fight for his fellow troops.

"I hope the bill passes and it starts a trend of equal and more support for the troops."