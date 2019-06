- A Vale man is facing charges after deputies said he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheirff's Office received a report on May 22, 2019 where the young teen discussed the details of the incident.

On Wednesday, June 19, Jason Lee Bryant, 20, of Vale, North Carolina was taken into custody and interviewed about the incident.

During the interview Bryant admitted to having sex with the child on multiple occasions between March 2019 and May 2019. He is not related to the victim, deputies said.

Bryant was arrested and charged with three felony counts of statutory rape of a child. He's being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond.