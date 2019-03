- A man in North Carolina paid a good deed forward in honor of his late stepbrother Joshua Zamora, a Marine veteran who recently "ended his battle" with PTSD.

Jonathan Full and his brother Stephen were having a meal with their children at Chick-fil-A when they decided to surprise a group of 11 servicemen with the generous gesture of paying their bill in remembrance of Joshua and to raise awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"We wanted to use it as a teaching moment for our boys ... to show respect and honor for the men and women that fight for this country every day," Stephen Full told Fox News. "Take care of the people that take care of us."

Stephen took to Facebook Saturday to share the "proud big brother moment,” which unfolded in a Durham location of the chicken chain.

