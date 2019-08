- A North Carolina man wanted for more than 40 sexual offenses was arrested in Virginia on Wednesday.

Albemarle Police say Roberto Carlos Ayala, 36, has been charged with 42 counts of sexual offenses up to and including first degree rape. The charges stem from several incidents that occurred within the city over a time span of approximately 10 years.

Detectives issued warrants for Ayala on July 25 following a thorough investigation.

Ayala was captured in Fairfax County, Virginia on July 31, and will be extradited back to North Carolina