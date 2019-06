- The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Joshua Rick Bass, 32, of Cleveland, NC, currently has active warrants for arrest for felony possession of counterfeit instrument, felony larceny of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bass also is wanted for questioning in connection to several stolen four wheelers, and dirt bikes in eastern Iredell County.

Several witnesses have come forward stating they have seen Josh riding on a green four wheeler in the area of Oswalt Amity Road, and Triplett Road along with several other areas in Troutman and eastern Iredell County.

It is also possible he may be staying just inside Rowan County, deputies said.

Bass has an extensive criminal history including charges of: felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and breaking and entering among other charges.

Anyone with information on Bass’ whereabouts is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or contact the Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.