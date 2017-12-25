NC State Trooper injured after chase ends in crash

- A NC State Trooper was injured in a crash in northwest Charlotte following a chase, according to authorities with State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at the ramp to I-85 off of Freedom Dr. The trooper was transported to the hospital by Medic with a possible broken arm and lacerations.

According to Highway Patrol, the trooper saw a white Honda driving erratically and switching lanes on Freedom Dr. at about 90 mph.

He began pursuing the car when they began to approach heavy traffic. In order to avoid hitting any cars, the trooper went off road and instead ran into a pole.

The white Honda got away but he was able to get a partial tag number. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.