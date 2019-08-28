The vaping industry argues its products are geared towards adults who are trying to quit smoking and not children.
"I think they're full of it," Stein responded.
He points to a social media post from the now-deleted Instagram account of Eonsmoke. The post shows a picture of a vaping device that looks like a flash drive.
The caption read: "Mom! It's a USB drive!! #eonsmoke"
"Who is that targeted to?," asked Stein. "We know it's targeted to children."
As a parent, Stein says it's personal.
"I've got high schoolers," he said. "I mean, I see this. I see its impact on kids who I care a great deal about. And, since I have the authority to do something about it, I am."
"Do you think other attorneys general will follow suit?," asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.
"I think they will," said Stein.
Electric Tobacconist said in a statement that it uses extensive age verification measures and says most of its customers are over the age of 25.
In May, Stein also became the first attorney general in the country to sue the popular e-cigarette maker Juul, accusing the company of marketing to minors and downplaying the potency and danger of nicotine.
Stein says that lawsuit is still ongoing.
Electric Tobacconist Statement
The Electric Tobacconist (ET) is an online store for e-cigarettes and vaping supplies. We absolutely affirm that these products don't belong in the hands of children. As such we have an extensive age verification platform that means a purchase can't be completed until a person's age has been established through a third party platform. Our system implements an independent, third-party age verification service that verifies the age of the purchaser using their personal information entered during the ordering process. As a further change to our ever-evolving Age Verification process, early last year we introduced limits on the number of units per customer to stop potential straw purchases deriving from our store.
Our objective is to offer adults willing to go through stringent age checks, an alternative to combustible cigarettes. Electric Tobacconist does not own or manufacture any brand or product.
The demographic of a typical ET customer is reflected in the following statistic: 85% of our customers are over the age of 25 years old." -Bruce Gibson, CEO, The Electric Tobacconist USA
Posted Aug 28 2019 05:54PM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 06:51PM EDT
Not a day goes by where Juanita Wade doesn’t think about her mom, Violet Brooks, who passed away 20 years ago.
“She started showing signs in her fifties,” said Wade. Her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis drives Wade to volunteer and help other families.
She helped check people into the 2019 Dementia Education Conference Wednesday, and followed up on different sessions.
Posted Aug 28 2019 06:47PM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 06:49PM EDT
FOX 46 is trying to get results and answers for parents of the Crismark neighborhood in Union County after changes were made to their children's bus stops.
Parents tell FOX 46 they feel the changes put their kids in danger, and they say it was all done without any notice.
"It makes no sense," said Mark King.
Posted Aug 28 2019 05:15PM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 05:16PM EDT
A man has been arrested in Alexander County and faces statutory sex offense charges involving a minor.
Stony Point resident Seth Reeves, 37, was charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense of a child. Reeves faces four additional counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
The arrest came after an investigation had begun. It is unclear if the victim and Reeves knew each other, however authorities did say there is no family relation.