Trooper Chris Wooten, who was left paralyzed following a motorcycle wreck last month in Charlotte, will continue his long road to recovery in Atlanta.

Wooten was transported from Carolinas Medical Center (CMC Main) in Charlotte on Thursday to Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, where he will continue his treatment process, officials said.

Wooten, a 14-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol (SHP), was chasing a suspect on his motorcycle in west Charlotte when the driver sped through a red light. An oncoming truck crashed into Wooten and knocked him off his bike.

Several members of the SHP Motor Unit accompanied Wooten to the airport, providing an escort to ensure his safe arrival. Other SHP members joined Chris and his family as they boarded the medically equipped airplane required for the one-hour flight.

As Wooten and his family arrived in Atlanta, members from the Georgia State Patrol's Motor Unit were on site, waiting to escort the Wooten family to their new place of hope.

"The overwhelming amount of support offered by our law enforcement partners, medical staff, other first responders and the public is unmatched and truly expresses the appreciation for Chris' law enforcement service," said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "I want to personally thank every person who has assisted the Wooten family thus far as I know they are extremely grateful."

To assist the Wooten family, NCSHP said an account under Christopher and Sharon Wooten Special Account has been established at the NC State Employees Credit Union. Those wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting any NCSECU branch.