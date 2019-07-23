< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420483551" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420483551" data-article-version="1.0">NC trooper severely injured in motorcycle wreck paralyzed from neck down</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-420483551" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=NC trooper severely injured in motorcycle wreck paralyzed from neck down&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/nc-trooper-severely-injured-in-motorcycle-wreck-paralyzed-from-neck-down" data-title="NC trooper severely injured in motorcycle wreck paralyzed from neck down" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/nc-trooper-severely-injured-in-motorcycle-wreck-paralyzed-from-neck-down" addthis:title="NC trooper severely injured in motorcycle wreck paralyzed from neck down"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/23/State_trooper_hit_while_on_motorcycle_re_0_7542678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/23/State_trooper_hit_while_on_motorcycle_re_0_7542678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/23/State_trooper_hit_while_on_motorcycle_re_0_7542678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/23/State_trooper_hit_while_on_motorcycle_re_0_7542678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420483551-419860544" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/23/State_trooper_hit_while_on_motorcycle_re_0_7542678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/23/State_trooper_hit_while_on_motorcycle_re_0_7542678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/23/State_trooper_hit_while_on_motorcycle_re_0_7542678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/23/State_trooper_hit_while_on_motorcycle_re_0_7542678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/23/State_trooper_hit_while_on_motorcycle_re_0_7542678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/nc-trooper-severely-injured-in-motorcycle-wreck-paralyzed-from-neck-down">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 05:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash is paralyzed from the neck down, officials said.</p> <p>Trooper Chris Wooten was trying to pull over a <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/trooper-injured-after-car-strikes-motorcycle-in-west-charlotte" target="_blank">driver who had blown through a red light </a>a west Charlotte intersection Wooten followed, but was hit by a pick-up truck who had a green light and didn't see him.</p> <p>NCSHP posted an update to their officials Facebook page Friday on Wooten's condition, saying he suffered a severe spinal injury that has left him paralyzed.</p> <p>"Unfortunately, after the performance of several medical procedures, which included surgery to fuse and decompress his C1-C5 vertebrae and stabilize the spinal column, it was determined that Chris suffered significant spinal cord trauma during the crash," NCSHP said. "At the moment, the surgeons are classifying the injury as a complete spinal cord injury at the top of the spine, which is resulting in paralysis from the neck down."</p> <p>The suspect who was fleeing Wooten, 36-year-old Dontay Kilgo, did not stop and left the scene. Kilgo was <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-crash-that-injured-trooper" target="_blank">arrested a day later</a>. He is charged assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, felony flee to elude, reckless driving, failure to heed to blue lights, driving while license revoked, and possession of marijuana.</p> <p>Wooten, a 14-year veteran of the highway patrol, has been in the hospital in critical condition since the accident. He has undergone a number of surgeries and will begin rehabilitation in preparation to return home.</p> <p>"Ultimately, Chris and his family have a long road of recovery ahead, and they are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and support."</p> <p>To assist the Wooten family, NCSHP says an account under Christopher and Sharon Wooten Special Account has been established at the NC State Employees Credit Union. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/Police_release_new_video_of_murder_suspe_0_7553141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police release new video of murder suspects" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Canadian police release new video of suspects in Charlotte native, boyfriend's murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The search is intensifying in Canada for the two teens accused of shooting and killing a Charlotte native and her boyfriend.</p><p>Chynna Deese and her boyfriend were found shot and killed along a remote Canadian road on July 15.</p><p>In the new surveillance video, released by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Friday, the two teen suspects are seen roaming around a Canadian store on July 21. They casually walk out the front door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/swat-situation-in-parking-deck-at-carolinas-medical-center" title="SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in CMC parking deck" data-articleId="420515755" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/WJZY%20SWAT%20CMC%20072619_1564185746485.jpg_7552619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SWAT responds to 'barricaded subject' in CMC parking deck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 12:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The SWAT situation at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center ended with one person shot inside a car and pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers negotiated for over three hours with a suspect who barricaded themselves inside a car in the parking deck at Atrium Health Friday night in the Dilworth neighborhood.</p><p>Deputy Chief Gerrell Smith told Fox46 Charlotte there was no threat to the public during the contained negotiations. He said one shot was fired inside the car and the only person inside the car was found dead. Along with SWAT and Charlotte Fire, the Crisis Response Team also assisted. </p><p>"Words cannot express the professionalism these officers showed in speaking to this individual, but its the same thing they do every day," said Deputy Chief Smith. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/no-public-parking-sign-plaza-midwood-charlotte-nc" title="'No Public Parking' sign in Plaza Midwood 'blight' on community, official says" data-articleId="420503395" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/26/_No_Public_Parking__sign_raising_eyebrow_0_7552127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="'No Public Parking' sign raising eyebrows in Plaza Midwood" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'No Public Parking' sign in Plaza Midwood 'blight' on community, official says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - There’s a new neighbor in Plaza Midwood, and people aren’t happy about it. <h4>'No Public Parking' sign in Plaza Midwood 'blight' on community, official says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - There's a new neighbor in Plaza Midwood, and people aren't happy about it. A sign was recently placed at Central Square which says "no public parking." </p><p>"When we have something that's really driving people away instead of being welcoming, it's a detriment to the community," said Sam Spencer, a private citizen who's also chairman of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission.</p><p>Spencer says the 'no public parking' sign is 'a blight' at Central Square at Clement and Central Avenue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> (Photo Courtesy: Gibson Miller)" title="THUMB SKIN CANCER_1564190081509.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman, 24, recovering from skin cancer on face after she thought it was pimple</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/some-samples-of-pre-washed-greens-tainted-with-potentially-deadly-bacteria-consumer-reports-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/whole%20foods%20produce_1564189832984.jpg_7552838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - A customer shops for produce at a Whole Foods Market. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="whole foods produce_1564189832984.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Some samples of pre-washed greens tainted with potentially deadly bacteria, Consumer Reports finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/arbys-plans-to-bring-the-meats-to-viral-storm-area-51-raid"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An alien figure is shown alongside an image of the front of an Arby's restaurant in file photos. 