- A power outage that impacted nearly 7,000 people in South End Thursday afternoon was caused by a construction crew, according to Duke Energy.

The power outage was contained along South Boulevard at Southside Park to Bank of America Stadium and into Third Ward in uptown.

According to Duke Energy, the construction crew was dropping objects near the intersection of McNinch Street and Greenleaf Avenue on Duke Energy lines.

As of 4:20 p.m. the outage was still affecting 81 customers. Check the status of the outage here.