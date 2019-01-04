Neighborhood Weather Alert: Bursts of heavy rain to soak Charlotte area Friday

FOX 46 Charlotte FOX 46 Charlotte

- One more heavy round of rain is moving through the Charlotte area Friday. Expect rain to fall throughout Friday morning and into the evening.

Rain will be heavy at times and totals are expected to be between 1-2.”

Localized flooding is possible as the ground is already saturated due to recent rainfall. The best chance for flooding would likely be north of Interstate-85.

Skies are expected to clear Saturday and a dried pattern is expected this weekend and into next week.

Today: 90% showers with a high of 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a high of 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 65.