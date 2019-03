- Neighbors are getting frustrated with the length construction of Hawthorne Bridge. The project connecting 7th and Central could be delayed another year, according to a community member.

"It's kind of crazy because we were told it was going to open a lot sooner," said David Galloway, who lives nearby.

Ruffin Pearce says his house is the closest the construction area.

"It's extremely disappointing. We've been waiting and waiting," Pearce said.

The Hawthorne Lane bridge has been closed for a year and a half. It was set to open at the end of March, but it was delayed due to alignment issues with the steel girders, according to Charlotte Area Transit System.

"Who's going to lose their job? Whoever oversaw that last time should not be over it this time because it didn't go right. Or a new crew of workers," said Galloway.

A community member and general manager for Hawthorne's Pizza told Fox 46 that CATS members had a meeting at his restaurant Monday. That's when he learned that the bridge could be delayed until August 2020.

"The roads are getting worn down faster, pedestrians are more at risk in the neighborhoods because of all the traffic diverted through the neighborhoods because of the bridge closure," said Galloway.

Outside of Monday’s meeting at Hawthorne's Pizza, neighbors say they haven't received any updates from the city. Leaving them in limbo.

"I feel like I'm the house that's most impacted by this. I haven't heard a word about it unless I call on my own to find out about it," said Pearce.

CATS responded to our story. They told FOX 46 the steel girders will be replaced at no cost to the City of Charlotte. A timeline for completion is still being worked out, according to CATS.

You can read the full statement from CATS below:

In January, the public was informed about an issue with the steel girders for the Hawthorne Bridge in the Elizabeth neighborhood. The curvature in the steel girders did not fit the required contract specifications the City provided to Johnson Bros. Corp., the prime contractor on the CityLYNX Gold Line Phase 2 Project. Staff has worked closely with Johnson Bros. and held the contractor accountable for developing a solution that is acceptable to the City. After thorough evaluation of possible solutions, the contractor has decided to “remove and replace” the current steel girders. City staff agrees with this approach. New steel girders that meet the contract specifications will be fabricated and installed at no additional cost to the City. Staff will closely monitor this process and require additional reviews to ensure proper fabrication. A timeline is currently being developed by the contractor for removal, fabrication and installation of the steel girders. Work on the CityLYNX Gold Line is ongoing with track installation in Uptown and Historic West End along Trade Street. Staff will continue to work with the contractor as it reschedules tasks, so progress continues.