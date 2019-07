- Charlotte residents asked City Council to rescind the invitation to host the Republican National Convention in 2020 at a Monday night meeting.

The council was due to take up several issues tonight, including affordable housing and potential job announcements for some big companies in the city, but that all took a back seat to nationwide politics and the city's role in it.

A heated group of neighbors stepped up in front of leaders to voice their concerns over the convention.

"I would like to talk to you this evening about revoking the invitation to the RNC," one neighbor said to the council.

She was not alone in her feelings about the RNC coming to the Queen City. People were seen holding signs while council members looked on. Their reasons for not wanting the convention ranged from politics to safety.

"We don't want Charlotte to be the scene of what happened in Charlottesville. We want to be better than that," Tammie Lesesne told the council.

The push against the RNC has increased since President Donald Trump's controversial rally last week in Greenville, where his supporters chanted 'send her back,' referring to a Somali-born congresswoman.

Some members of City Council may be in agreement with many of those at the meeting, but city attorney Patrick Baker says any attempt to take back the invite is not legally possible at this point.

"There is nothing in your contract that allows you to leave this contract," Baker said.

That doesn't mean that city leaders are trying to sweep the concerns brought up by residents under the rug.

Mayor Vi Lyles and Councilman Justin Harlow condemned the president's remarks directed towards four congresswomen of color that led to the chants at the NC rally and his supporters.

Neighbors at the meeting said they want the city to address what President Trump said and to know where its leaders--and by extension, its citizens—stand on the issue.

"It's the height of patriotism to say 'we can do better, we can be better,'" Lesesne said.