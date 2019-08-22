< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story425150459" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425150459" data-article-version="1.0">New agreement promises to crack down on unwanted robocalls</h1> </header> <strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> agreement promises to crack down on unwanted robocalls"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425150459.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425150459");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425150459_425151502_187711"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425150459_425151502_187711";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425151502","video":"597559","title":"New%20agreement%20promises%20to%20crack%20down%20on%20unwanted%20robocalls","caption":"A%20bipartisan%20agreement%20between%20Attorneys%20General%20from%20all%2050%20states%20and%20at%20least%20a%20dozen%20major%20phone%20companies%20could%20finally%20put%20an%20end%20to%20unwanted%20robocalls.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FNew_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FNew_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on_unwanted_597559_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661121809%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DcMlzk5pK8mcBH1GKeUdcvhturSs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fnew-agreement-promises-to-crack-down-on-unwanted-robocalls"}},"createDate":"Aug 22 2019 06:43PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425150459_425151502_187711",video:"597559",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520bipartisan%2520agreement%2520between%2520Attorneys%2520General%2520from%2520all%252050%2520states%2520and%2520at%2520least%2520a%2520dozen%2520major%2520phone%2520companies%2520could%2520finally%2520put%2520an%2520end%2520to%2520unwanted%2520robocalls.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on_unwanted_597559_1800.mp4?Expires=1661121809&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=cMlzk5pK8mcBH1GKeUdcvhturSs",eventLabel:"New%20agreement%20promises%20to%20crack%20down%20on%20unwanted%20robocalls-425151502",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fnew-agreement-promises-to-crack-down-on-unwanted-robocalls"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:matthew.grant@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/new-agreement-promises-to-crack-down-on-unwanted-robocalls">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-425150459"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:43PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425150459-425151057" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425150459" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A bipartisan agreement between Attorneys General from all 50 states and at least a dozen major phone companies could finally put an end to unwanted robocalls.</p> <p>"I pretty much don't answer," said Cynthia Yaeger, who told FOX 46 she was fed up with the unwanted calls <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/robo-calls-persist-despite-do-not-call-list">back in 2017</a>. </p> <p>According to YouMail's Robocall Index, which tracks calls, there were 166 million robocalls made in North Carolina in July.</p> <p>"To many of us it's annoying," said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, speaking at a news conference in Washington. "But to others, it's their life savings."</p> <p>Stein said one woman in Hickory lost $220,000 when she fell victim to a robocall sweepstakes scam. Robocalls are the number one complaint his office receives, he said.</p> <p>"We owe it to the most vulnerable in our communities to do everything in our power to protect them," said Stein.</p> <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/NCDOJ/videos/684087538738063/">Watch Attorney General Stein's news conference here.</a></p> <p><strong>Stopping Unwanted Calls</strong></p> <p>Stein spearheaded the nationwide bipartisan agreement, called the "<a href="https://ncdoj.gov/Files/News/State-AGs-Providers-AntiRobocall-Principles-With-S.aspx">Anti Robocall Principles</a>," which will work to block unwanted calls and go after the people making them. </p> <p>Under the agreement, phone companies will implement call blocking technology at the network level to intercept robocalls, which will be free to customers. New technology will also be used to make sure the phone numbers that shows up on your caller ID you are from the actual number that's calling you and not one that's been faked or "spoofed."</p> <p>Violators will be kicked off phone networks, traced and reported to law enforcement.</p> <p>"What used to take weeks, or even days, we can now do in hours to figure out who is actually generating these numbers," said Patrick Halley with US Telecom. </p> <p>Halley says a "substantial" amount of calls are generated overseas but many originate from within the United States. </p> <p>"We do this because our customers demand it," said Halley. </p> <p>Halley says sophisticated technology will still allow legitimate robocalls - for example, a pharmacy calling to say your medicine is ready or your kid's school closing - will still come through. It won't stop every unwanted call but Stein says this is a start that's getting results by bringing relief.</p> <p>"Unfortunately, there's no silver bullet to putting a stop to them," said Stein. "If there were, it would have been taken care of a long time ago."</p> <p>"Thanks to these prevention principles," he said, "our phones will ring less often."</p> <p><strong>Companies Signed On</strong></p> <p>Attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the prevention principles along with at least a dozen phone companies: AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and Winstream.</p> <p>Under the agreement, phone companies will work to prevent illegal robocalls by:</p> <ul> <li>Implementing call-blocking technology at the network level at no cost to customers.</li> <li>Making available to customers additional, free, easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools.</li> <li>Implementing technology to authenticate that callers are coming from a valid source. </li> <li>Monitoring their networks for robocall traffic.</li> </ul> <p>Phone companies will assist attorneys general enforcement by:</p> <ul> <li>Knowing who their customers are so bad actors can be identified and investigated.</li> <li>Investigating and taking action against suspicious callers - including notifying law enforcement and state attorneys general.</li> <li>Working with law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to trace the origins of illegal robocalls. </li> <li>Requiring telephone companies with which they contract to cooperate in traceback identification. </li> </ul> <p>"The principles offer a comprehensive set of best practices that recognizes that no single action or technology is sufficient to curb the scourge of illegal and unwanted robocalls," said Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at Columbia University Henning Schulzrinne. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/Severe_storms_batter_Charlotte_area_for__0_7610268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Severe storms are firing off across the Charlotte area for the second day in a row, bringing heavy downpours, damaging wind and lightning. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Powerful storms are firing off across the Charlotte area for the second day in a row, bringing heavy downpours, damaging wind and lightning. </p><p>Severe thunderstorm warnings were sent out beginning around 1:30 p.m., with the latest continuing into the evening hours. </p><p>The wet weather will stick around thanks to a warm and humid airmass sticking around the region today as a cold front sets up. The front will approach the western Carolinas on Friday and then settle slowly south through the forecast area on Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cms-officials-emphasize-safety-changes-for-upcoming-school-year" title="CMS officials emphasize safety changes for upcoming school year" data-articleId="425129970" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CMS's new superintendent Ernest Winston says safety is a priority this school year, and one way he plans to achieve this is with regular employee background checks." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMS officials emphasize safety changes for upcoming school year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The start of the school year is fast approaching, and when the first bell rings on Monday, there's a chance not all new staff will have passed the required background test. </p><p>New superintendent Earnest Winston says they are trying everything they can to get those employees in for the start of the year. </p><p>"We do have a system in place for those teachers in other employees who have not been fingerprinted. We have a process in place so that we can make sure expertise those and get those done as quickly as possible," said Winston.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/over-60-firearms-stolen-from-statesville-pawn-shop-thursday-police-say" title="Over 60 firearms stolen from Statesville pawn shop Thursday, police say" data-articleId="425073347" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/More_than_60_firearms_stolen_from_States_0_7610371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/More_than_60_firearms_stolen_from_States_0_7610371_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/More_than_60_firearms_stolen_from_States_0_7610371_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/More_than_60_firearms_stolen_from_States_0_7610371_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/More_than_60_firearms_stolen_from_States_0_7610371_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Statesville Police Department is searching for those responsible after more than 60 firearms were stolen overnight from a local pawn shop." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Over 60 firearms stolen from Statesville pawn shop Thursday, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Statesville Police Department is searching for those responsible after more than 60 firearms were stolen overnight from a local pawn shop. </p><p>The massive theft happened sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Bullseye Pawn located on W Front Street at Oakland Avenue.</p><p>Police said around 60 handguns and three long guns were reported stolen from the business. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-agreement-promises-to-crack-down-on-unwanted-robocalls"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_7610462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_agreement_promises_to_crack_down_on__0_20190822224331"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New agreement promises to crack down on unwanted robocalls</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/severe-storms-batter-charlotte-for-second-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/22/radar%20image_1566513305060.jpg_7610461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="radar image_1566513305060.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Severe storms batter Charlotte area for second day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-officials-emphasize-safety-changes-for-upcoming-school-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/21/CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_7608160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CMS_officials_say_background_checks_will_0_20190821235135"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMS officials emphasize safety changes for upcoming school year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dale-earnhardt-jr-announces-return-to-racing-after-fiery-airplane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/02/07/Getty_Dale%20Earnhardt%20Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg_6737480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)" title="Getty_Dale Earnhardt Jr_020719_1549560723547.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results">Getting Results</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt">WMYT</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/tv-schedule">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/contact-fox-46-charlotte">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:newstips46@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox46charlotte/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/WJZY46"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-46-carolinas-mobile-app/id783603657?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwjzy" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/gm/app/fox-46-charlotte-weather/id1048779754?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjzy.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/wjzywmyt-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 