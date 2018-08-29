New CMS plan could prevent construction of schools in some towns

- Local residents are fired up over a plan from CMS that could stop school construction in certain towns.

Some are saying it’s vindictive, retaliatory and horribly unfair to students. Others say it was to be expected when four towns in Mecklenburg County started talking about breaking away from CMS.

“It's bullying plain and simple,” said Kurt Naas, a Cornelius town commissioner.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg school board has passed this controversial plan which critics say was a slap in the face to the towns of Huntersville, Cornelius, Matthews and Mint Hill.

“I don't look at it as punishment by any means whatsoever,” said parent Monica Museler.

Those towns got the green light from state lawmakers earlier this year to build their own charter schools and break away from CMS.

Now, the CMS board has voted to put North Meck and South Meck at the back of the bus when it comes to capital funding.

Naas says the CMS board's proposal would stop future school construction in Huntersville, Cornelius, Matthews and Mint Hill-- all areas that are experiencing rapid growth.

“It's sort of like telling the Panthers you're thinking of bringing your own popcorn to the game and they cancel your season tickets,” said Naas.

Museler says she's frustrated by the in-fighting.

“Those were my initial thoughts. This is going to make it worse for our children, not better,” Museler said.

She believes CMS did the right thing by preparing for what may be ahead.

“They're probably looking at if towns start building charters, how are we going to operate, what are we going to do how is this going to look, are still going to meet the needs of our students,” she said.

She says elected leaders need to come together, to work for the good of the students.

“It's not doing anybody any good to pass this bill or pass this bill, it's not doing our children any good right now."