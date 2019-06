- A rat snake surprised a Charlotte family when it decided to make their front door knob its new home.

The snake was seen curled up on the front door of a home in the Newell neighborhood near UNC Charlotte's campus this week.

"[The snake] probably found some tasty treat that was attracted by the bugs with my front porch light on," Jo Dee Archetti said when explaining how the snake could have ended up on his door. "My two woody acres make it way more possible in my world."

Archetti said he plans for the snake to be his "champion eater" to rid his yard of baby copperheads.