<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411847845" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411847845" data-article-version="1.0">New K9 officer joins Greenville County Sheriff's Office</h1> </header> joins Greenville County Sheriff's Office"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411847845.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411847845");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411847845-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411847845-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411847845-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick1_1560196141479_7374501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411847845-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rick1_1560196141479.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick2_1560196141433_7374400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411847845-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rick2_1560196141433.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/rick3_1560196144240_7374502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411847845-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rick3_1560196144240.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411847845-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/new-k9-officer-joins-greenville-county-sheriff-s-office" addthis:title="New K9 joins Greenville County Sheriff's Office" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/new-k9-officer-joins-greenville-county-sheriff-s-office">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411847845" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GREENEVILLE CO., N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - There's a new furry face at the Greeneville County Sheriff's Department, and he's ready to protect and serve. </p> <p>The Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they had a new recruit, all the way from the Czech Republic. 'Rick' is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois. They say he's trained to </p> <p>"I’m a highly trained, fine tuned, professional crime fighting machine," a <a href="https://www.facebook.com/Greenville-County-Sheriffs-Office-274184402705200/?epa=SEARCH_BOX" target="_blank">Facebook post</a> reads. "My hobbies include, locating drugs, finding bad guys and sniffing out lost body cameras (when the rookies drop them)." </p> <p>Rick loves going on his daily run with his dad, but also likes to relax at home when he has the time. He's devoted to serving the neighbors of Greenville County, and is always ready to go. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dozens-of-boats-washed-away-after-flooding-along-mountain-island-lake" title="Dozens of boats washed away after flooding along Mountain Island Lake" > data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Boats%20under%2016%20%20bridge_1560193434777.jpg_7371783_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding along Mountain Island Lake caused a dock and about a dozen boats to become loose and get stuck under the Highway 16 bridge right at the Mecklenburg and Gaston County line." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dozens of boats washed away after flooding along Mountain Island Lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Flooding along Mountain Island Lake caused a dock and about a dozen boats to become loose and get stuck under the Highway 16 bridge right at the Mecklenburg and Gaston County line.</p><p>Many of the boats were in a pile under the bridge. Neighbors and rescue teams worked together to save what boats they could.</p><p>Gaston County Emergency Management said it was a race against the clock. If the boats floated under the Highway 16 bridge, they would most likely wash over the spillway and sustain severe damage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/extensive-flood-damage-roads-washed-out-in-catawba-county" title="Extensive flood damage: Roads washed out in Catawba County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Extensive_flood_damage_in_Catawba_County_0_7369556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Extensive_flood_damage_in_Catawba_County_0_7369556_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Extensive_flood_damage_in_Catawba_County_0_7369556_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Extensive_flood_damage_in_Catawba_County_0_7369556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Extensive_flood_damage_in_Catawba_County_0_7369556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Extensive flood damage in Catawba County" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Extensive flood damage: Roads washed out in Catawba County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jenyne Donaldson, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>, <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Washed out roads and flooding are just some of the problems residents in Catawba County were left to deal with following weekend storms.</p><p>People living along 13th Street in Conover tried moving their cars and protecting their homes before the rain moved in however, the rushing water inundated their neighborhood forcing several people out of their homes.</p><p>Joanna Thomas was checking on her parents who’s home is on 13th Street and was surrounded by water. “The neighbor’s next door were evacuated, the fire department came and evacuated them out earlier this morning. But as far as I’m aware no one’s hurt it’s just going to be some more damage”, she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/flood-threat-continues-monday" title="Flooding emergency continues with another round of storms Monday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7369513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7369513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7369513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7369513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7369513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="6a Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding emergency continues with another round of storms Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The flood threat continues Monday as another round of storms and heavy rain is expected to move through the FOX 46 viewing area.</p><p>Torrential rainfall over the weekend has caused extensive flooding across the mountains, foothills, and even into the Piedmont.</p><p>PHOTOS: Flood & Storm Damage from Sunday</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_20190610192918-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-identify-motorcyclist-dies-after-being-struck-by-lightning-on-i-95"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/motorcyclist%20killed%20by%20lightning_1560119978829.jpg_7368716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="motorcyclist killed by lightning_1560119978829.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police identify motorcyclist killed after being struck by lightning on I-95</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/queen-of-daytime-rupaul-spilling-the-tea-in-summer-talk-show-on-fox"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/RP%20Corden%2016x9_1559950512067.jpg_7365290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="RuPaul and "Late Late Show" host James Corden on set of "RuPaul," a daytime talk show airing this summer on select FOX stations. (Photo credit: Nicole Wilder/Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution) " title="RP Corden 16x9_1559950512067.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Queen of daytime: RuPaul spilling the tea in summer talk show on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kesa Brown (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)" title="kesabrown_1560172955489-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> 