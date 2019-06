- Effects from a new noise ordinance in the City of Charlotte won’t be heard until October when protestors will be banned from using amplified sound equipment too close to schools, places of worship and medical facilities, like abortion clinics.

In the meantime though, volunteers at a local abortion clinic say crowd size and noise levels could get worse.

On Monday, Charlotte City Council passed the noise ordinance that would prohibit equipment like bull horns, megaphones, and loud speakers.

“We believe everyone should get to say the things they believe,” said Nicole Ash, a volunteer defender at the abortion clinic on Latrobe Drive. “It just doesn’t have to be done over amplified sound.”

On any given Saturday, she says anywhere from 100 to 1000 protestors line the street.

“We are a voice to the voiceless,” said Daniel Parks.

The new ordinance , starting October 1, restricts anything louder than 70 decibels or anything noisier than a vacuum cleaner.

“It’s one small way we can make patients coming out to the clinic more comfortable,” said Ash.

People who live in the Cherry neighborhood support the ordinance and are concerned about crowds and noise a new Planned Parenthood could bring to their street.

“Would you like this circus on your front lawn?” asked homeowner Tish Nadelman.

On July 1, a Planned Parenthood is set to open on South Torrence Street near Nothing Bunt Cakes, Mama Ricotta’s, and several popular businesses.

“We are concerned about our security and the noise and our children,” said Nadelman. “We are neighbors of Cherry and we will not lie down on this issue we will keep this going until we get answers.”