- The Carolina Panthers are hoping a new partnership will make parking around Bank of America Stadium on gameday a little easier for fans.

Fans can now find, book and pay for parking in advance, thanks to a partnership between the Carolina Panthers and ParkWhiz.

What is ParkWhiz? It's an e-parking service that allows users to book parking spaces before reaching their destinations.

The Panthers hope the move will get fans to their seats on time while alleviating traffic and congestion around Bank of America Stadium.

“We are excited to partner with ParkWhiz,” Panthers Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Mark Hart said. “We strive to make gameday an incredible experience for our fans, from the time they leave their front door to the time they return, and ParkWhiz will help us do that. Thanks to this partnership, fans no longer have to worry about where they’ll park on gameday.”

Fans can purchase season parking packages and single game parking on the Carolina Panthers website and app, and via email. With the purchase, they will also have access to GamePlan, the company’s new integration with Waze.

GamePlan allows fans to add their event into their Planned Drives in the Waze app and receive a notification alerting them when to depart, along with turn-by-turn directions to the parking lot or garage.