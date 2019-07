- A plan that would allow drivers to use the shoulders of I-77 during peak hours was approved by Charlotte Regional Transportation Organization Wednesday night.

The decision to open the shoulder on I-77 to traffic isn't sitting too well with the company working on the toll lanes.

I-77 Mobility Partners made it clear that they don’t support the decision, saying they were “disappointed” by the outcome.

The company says the toll lanes are already helping cut down on congestion.

The company is also hinting the shoulder lane may not be allowed according to the contract with the NCDOT. Mobility Partners says modifying the shoulder to allow traffic is only allowed if there is fair compensation.