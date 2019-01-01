New Year's babies! Meet the first babies of 2019 born in Charlotte area hospitals

Baylor Camden Wilson was born at 12:49 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 19 inches long. Born at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Baylor Camden Wilson was born at 12:49 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 19 inches long. Born at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Edison Inigo Beier was born at 6:41 a.m. Jan. 1 to proud parents Alejandra and Christopher Beier. He came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 3 oz. Born at Matthews Medical Center.

Edison Inigo Beier was born at 6:41 a.m. Jan. 1 to proud parents Alejandra and Christopher Beier. He came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 3 oz. Born at Matthews Medical Center.

Edison Inigo Beier was born at 6:41 a.m. Jan. 1 to proud parents Alejandra and Christopher Beier. He came into the world weighing 7 pounds, 3 oz. Born at Matthews Medical Center.

Griffin Gill Conner was born at 12:00 a.m. to proud parents Kristen and Brittany Conner. He came into the world at 7 pounds, 9 oz. He was born at Presbyterian Hospital

Griffin Gill Conner was born at 12:00 a.m. to proud parents Kristen and Brittany Conner. He came into the world at 7 pounds, 9 oz. He was born at Presbyterian Hospital

Griffin Gill Conner was born at 12:00 a.m. to proud parents Kristen and Brittany Conner. He came into the world at 7 pounds, 9 oz. He was born at Presbyterian Hospital

Brandon Majia Bautistn was born at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 1 to proud parents Alma Bautista Guerrero and Juan Carlos Mejia. He came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 15 oz. He was born at Novant Rowan Medical Center.

Brandon Majia Bautistn was born at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 1 to proud parents Alma Bautista Guerrero and Juan Carlos Mejia. He came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 15 oz. He was born at Novant Rowan Medical Center.

Brandon Majia Bautistn was born at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 1 to proud parents Alma Bautista Guerrero and Juan Carlos Mejia. He came into the world weighing 6 pounds, 15 oz. He was born at Novant Rowan Medical Center.

- While some of us were busy attending parties, relaxing at home, or staring at fireworks going off in the sky on New Year's Eve, a few sets of parents were welcoming their own little 'sparklers' of 2019.

The first babies of the New Year arrived with much celebration and fanfare for their N.C. families.

At Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Griffin Gill Conner was born at 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 to proud parents Kristen and Brittany Conner. He came in at 7 lbs, 9 oz.

Over at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Baylor Camden Wilson was born at 12:49 a.m. to their proud parents from Winston-Salem. The baby boy came in at 7 lbs, 19 inches long.

A New Year's Day baby was welcomed at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Brandon Mejia Bautistn was born at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, weighing 6 lbs, 5 oz.

At Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Kelly Jane Burke was born at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 to proud parents Rachel and Kevin Burke. She came in at 8 lbs, 1 oz.

At Novant Health Matthews Medical Center parents Alejandra and Christopher Beier welcomed their little bundle of joy, Edison Inigo Beier at 7 lbs, 3 oz.

At Atrium Health University City, Kennedi Honesty Davis was born at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 to proud parents Ranisha and Kenny Davis. She came in at 6 lbs, 14 oz.

Baby Lincoln Jonathan Fox, born just one minute after Kennedi Davis, was the first baby born in Cabarrus County on New Year's Day. Lincoln was born at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 weighing 9 lbs, 11 oz. Since Lincoln was born nearly a week early, parents Kara and Jonathan are especially excited to introduce big brother Zander to the new baby.

Congratulations to all N.C. families who welcomed a new family member on New Year's Day!