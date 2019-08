Cam Newton (1) quarterback of Carolina during warm ups during an OTA practice at the Carolina Panthers training facility in Charlotte, N.C. on June 3, 2019.(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Cam Newton (1) quarterback of Carolina during warm ups during an OTA practice at the Carolina Panthers training facility in Charlotte, N.C. on June 3, 2019.(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

- Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera says fans will get the chance to see Cam Newton back in action for the first time Thursday.

Rivera says all the starters will be out for the away game against the Patriots, including Newton who sat out in Chicago and at the first home game.

"We're making sure we get some quality work with the first bunch, and then we'll go from there in terms of the next group of guys whether that's seconds or thirds."

Kyle Allen started in the first two preseason games, appearing to have an edge over Will Grier and Taylor Heinecke, who was the number two QB last season after Newton's shoulder injury. Rivera says Allen will be back in after Newton heads out.

"We'll have Kyle come in and go from there," said Rivera.

The team struggled in their Aug. 16 game against the Bills, ultimately falling 27-14. At 1-1, Carolina has some ground to cover ahead of the regular season after several offensive stumbles against Buffalo.

Rivera says they'll re-evaluate after the game.

“A lot of it will be about the flow of the game more than anything," he said. "Ideally you’d like to have three or four really good possessions and then go from there and make your assessment."