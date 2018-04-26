No arrests made 1 year after Lancaster High basketball star's killing

A year after Lancaster High School basketball star Allen Cooper was shot and killed while leaving a game at a recreation center off Ferguson and Meeting Street in Lancaster, no arrests have been made.

"Sometimes I can talk to him, like I can really have a conversation with him," brother Fo'Real Pearson said. "Like I really feel him, I don't think he's there, I know he's there."

Cooper's family is searching for answers: Who shot and killed the teenager and why?

"We know there are people out there that know things to this day that they haven't shared with us," Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant said.

Chief Grant said the Department has theories and beliefs as to what happened that night, April 26, 2017, and that "multiple" shooters were involved.

"There's things that we know and things that we can prove and our goal is to continue on until we have a full, complete picture of what has happened."

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Cooper's life, beginning Saturday, April 28 at 4 p.m. outside their Lancaster home.