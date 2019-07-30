< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. No Cabarrus County employees at fault in $2.5 million hack, spokesperson says By FOX 46 Web Staff, Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 30 2019 08:14PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 30 2019 05:39PM EDT CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - No county employees have been disciplined or fired after Cabarrus County was scammed out of $2.5 million. At this time, $1.7 million is still unaccounted for, and it appears no one is being held responsible for the loss. </p> <p>The money was supposed to go to build a new high school, but instead the county unknowingly sent the funds meant for construction contractor Branch and Associates Inc. to scam artists who tricked them through emails, they said in a statement. </p> <p>A Cabarrus County spokesperson tells FOX 46 no county employees were fired or disciplined because all county policy and procedures were followed.</p> <p>“This is a case of a spoofed identity where someone posed as a vendor provided seemingly valid documentation and signed approvals,” said Mike Holland, a cybersecurity consultant who works for Charlotte-based company Fortalice.</p> <p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cabarrus-county-scammed-out-of-more-than-17-million" target="_blank">Cabarrus County scammed out of more than $2.5 million</a></strong></p> <p>Law enforcement is working to track down where exactly the money went. They do know it was diverted into several accounts after the payment was made. </p> <p>“I don't know the particulars of this case, but it's a situation where a maturing cyber security program almost tests itself constantly. What ways might the hacker win?” Holland said.</p> <p>The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners voted to dip into its emergency fund to pay the actual builders of the high school $1.7 million they were owed. The county says school construction has not been impacted. </p> <p>County manager Mike Downs refused an interview Tuesday through a spokesperson.</p> <p>FOX 46 also tried track down Steve Morris, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, but he was unresponsive to email and phone messages, and was unavailable in person. </p> <p>A county spokesperson says as an organization, they are incredible sorry this happened, and that they've put in policies and procedures to prevent it from happening again.</p> <p>The county spent nearly $25,000 to bring in an expert to redesign its processes and procedures following the scam.</p> <p>Cabarrus County is just one of three counties in our area that has experienced some sort of breach recently.</p> <p>The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office website has been down for nearly a week after hackers destroyed data from within the agency's IT department in a ransomware attack, a type of cybercrime where a hacker takes an organization's data and then charges a fee to regain access to it. 