No one charged after Stanly County man shot, killed in garage

- A family is grieving their loved one after the Stanly County man was found shot while working in his garage.

One neighbor says she heard the gunfire Friday night.

"I was shocked," said Lauris Dean Whitley. She says the sound of gunfire is typical for the Millingport Community in Stanly County, so no one thought much of it.

"We know practically everyone who lives up and down the road in this area and practically everyone I know of has guns."

The gunfire quickly turned deadly when a bullet hit 63-year-old Dwight Lee Almond in his garage on Clover Ln.

"They said the bullet went through the wall, hit the handle of something, and ricocheted off and hit him. That tells me it was purely an accident," Dean said.

Stanly County Sheriff's Office investigators found two people at an adjacent property who had been target shooting just before.

Investigators took their two handguns and one long gun plus ammunition. No one has been charged.

"I don't think anybody that would have shot in that direction would do anything to harm him."

"Dwight never bothered anybody. You didn't even know he was there unless you saw him at the mailbox."

Dean says Dwight Almond had been her neighbor for nearly 30 years.

"I would like to find out who did it and that they be required to answer for it. It was a real tragedy that happened."